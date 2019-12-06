Barium swallow (upper gastrointestinal series or upper GI series)

What is the test?

A barium swallow, or upper GI series, is an x-ray test used to examine the upper digestive tract (the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine). Because these organs are normally not visible on x-rays, you need to swallow barium, a liquid that does show up on x-rays. The barium temporarily coats the lining of the esophagus, stomach, and intestine, making the outline of these organs visible on the x-ray pictures. This test is useful to help evaluate potential problems in the esophagus, stomach and first part of the intestine. Images may suggest conditions such as an ulcer, narrowing of the esophagus, or an abnormal mass that could be a benign tumor or cancer,

How do I prepare for the test?

Tell your doctor and the x-ray technicians if there is any chance you could be pregnant. If you have diabetes or take an SGLT2 inhibitor for weight loss, let your doctor know because medication adjustment may be necessary prior to the test.

Stop eating and drinking the night before your test. This is important because food in your stomach or intestine could prevent the doctors from seeing a clear outline of these structures on the x-rays. Usually it isn't a problem for you to take most of your regular pills, but you should check with your doctor.

What happens when the test is performed?

You wear a hospital gown for the test. At the start of the test, you drink barium, a liquid that looks like a milk shake but does not taste nearly as good (most patients say it tastes like chalk). You might also be asked to swallow some tablets that "fizz," causing air-bubbles to be released in your stomach. This might make you feel like burping, but try not to. You will get better pictures if you can keep yourself from burping.

The x-ray technician may ask you to stand or lie in different positions over the next few minutes, to help spread around the liquid you have swallowed. Most often, the x-ray pictures are taken while you lie on your back on a table. The x-ray machine or the table is moved a few times so it can take pictures of all of the internal structures. You are asked to hold your breath for each picture so that your breathing movement does not blur the image.

What risks are there from the test?

There are no significant risks. You are exposed to a small amount of radiation during the test, but the amount of radiation is too small to be likely to cause any health problems.

Must I do anything special after the test is over?

After the test, you can eat normally and do your normal activities. You should drink more water than usual to help clear out the barium and to prevent constipation, which might be a side effect of the test. Your stool may appear light in color for a couple of days.

How long is it before the result of the test is known?

Typically you can get the results within a day or two.

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry featured image

Staying Healthy

Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry
Digestive Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.