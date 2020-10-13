Bacterial vaginosis (Gardnerella vaginitis)

What is it?

Bacterial vaginosis is the most common cause of abnormal vaginal odor and discharge. It is caused by a change in the type of bacteria found in the vagina. Normally, bacteria belonging mostly to the Lactobacillus family live harmlessly in the vagina and produce chemicals that keep the vagina mildly acidic. In bacterial vaginosis, Lactobacillus bacteria are replaced by other types of bacteria that normally are present in smaller concentrations in the vagina.

Bacterial vaginosis often occurs during pregnancy. It may cause premature labor and delivery, premature rupture of membranes, and postpartum uterine infections. This is why pregnant women with a history of premature labor or other complications may be checked for bacterial vaginosis even when they don't have any symptoms.