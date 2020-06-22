Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
What is acute myeloid leukemia (AML)?
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of leukemia. It is also called acute myelogenous leukemia, acute myeloblastic leukemia, acute myelocytic leukemia, acute granulocytic leukemia, and acute nonlymphocytic leukemia.
Leukemia is a cancer of the blood cells that are produced and released into the circulation from the bone marrow. Bone marrow is the soft, inner part of bones where red and white blood cells and platelets are produced. The word "acute" in acute myeloid leukemia refers to the fact that the disease can progress quickly. Symptoms that lead to a diagnosis of AML occur over a relatively short period of time, often days to weeks.
