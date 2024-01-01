WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS?

Narrow down your options by clicking on your priorities. Also check off any health issues that might affect birth control choices. Then click on each option that pops up for all the details you need to make the best decision for you.

NARROW IT DOWN:

HEALTH ISSUES

The birth control methods on this web site are safe choices for most women. However, some types of birth control are less safe to use if you have certain health issues, use some medicines, or smoke. Adding this health information will help us steer you toward safe birth control options. Then you can talk to your doctor or health care team to learn more.

Products

Copper IUD image

Copper IUD
Hormonal IUD image

Hormonal IUD
Implant image

Implant
Sterilization (Men) image

Sterilization (Men)
Sterilization (Women) image

Sterilization (Women)
Shot image

Shot
Combined Pill image

Combined Pill
Patch image

Patch
Ring image

Ring
Minipill image

Minipill
Diaphragm, Cervical Cap, Sponge image

Diaphragm, Cervical Cap, Sponge
Condom (Men) image

Condom (Men)
Condom (Women) image

Condom (Women)
Spermicide image

Spermicide

If you have lupus, it's best to discuss birth control options with your doctor. Depending on personal health, medicines, and medical history, the copper IUD and birth control with hormones may be safe for some women with lupus, but not safe for others.

If you have gallbladder symptoms or are being treated for gallbladder disease, it’s best to discuss birth control options with your doctor. Some types of birth control are not safe for you to use.

Sorry, no birth control options match all of your preferences.

Start with your top priority and explore those options first. Then try narrowing down your choices by adding other preferences.