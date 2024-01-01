Products
If you have lupus, it's best to discuss birth control options with your doctor. Depending on personal health, medicines, and medical history, the copper IUD and birth control with hormones may be safe for some women with lupus, but not safe for others.
If you have gallbladder symptoms or are being treated for gallbladder disease, it’s best to discuss birth control options with your doctor. Some types of birth control are not safe for you to use.
Sorry, no birth control options match all of your preferences.
Start with your top priority and explore those options first. Then try narrowing down your choices by adding other preferences.