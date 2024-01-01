THE BASICS

What is it?

Sterilization for men is a procedure that blocks sperm before it can leave the body and possibly cause pregnancy. It’s also called a vasectomy. This is a permanent form of birth control.

The surgeon first punctures or cuts a tiny hole in the scrotum. Then the tubes that carry sperm (the vas deferens) are tied, sealed with heat, or clipped to block them. This is outpatient surgery. The man goes home the same day.

How well does it prevent pregnancy?

A very effective form of birth control — one of the lowest pregnancy rates of all birth control methods.

Some women do get pregnant after their partners have a vasectomy. But the numbers are very small. About 1 out of 100 women protected by vasectomy get pregnant in a year of use.