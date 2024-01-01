THE BASICS

What is it?

Hormonal IUDs are T-shaped plastic devices that contain the hormone progesterone. They are just over an inch wide and long. A doctor inserts the IUD into your uterus through the cervix. This takes just a few minutes.

Hormonal IUDs can prevent pregnancy for 3 to 8 years, depending on brand.

How well does it prevent pregnancy?

A very effective form of birth control — one of the lowest pregnancy rates of all birth control methods.

Less than 1 out of 100 women using hormonal IUDs get pregnant in a year of use.