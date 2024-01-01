THE BASICS
What is it?
Sterilization for women is a procedure that removes or blocks both fallopian tubes. The fallopian tube is where fertilization usually occurs before an egg travels on to reach the uterus. This is a permanent form of birth control.
There are 4 ways to do the procedure:
- Remove the tubes. This approach has the added advantage of decreasing risk for ovarian cancer, which may start in the fallopian tubes.
- Cut the tubes in half, or cut out a section, then seal the ends.
- Use electric current to block the tubes.
- Close off the tubes from the outside using a clip or ring.
How well does it prevent pregnancy?
A very effective form of birth control — one of the lowest pregnancy rates of all birth control methods.
Less than 1 out of 100 women get pregnant in a year of use.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
Removes or blocks the fallopian tubes so a fertilized egg can’t reach the uterus.
WHAT ARE SOME PRODUCT NAMES?
Filshie or Hulka clip, Falope or Yoon ring
PROS
- Very effective. No need to think about birth control again. Failure rates are very low.
- Sex can be spontaneous, with no worries about pregnancy.
- Hormone-free.
- Can have procedure right after having a baby. If you have a cesarean section (C-section), surgeon will use the incision used to deliver the baby.
- If tubes are removed, this lowers risk for ovarian cancer and increases effectiveness.
CONS
- Permanent. Must be sure you never want to have another child. Younger women are more likely to regret having the procedure than older women.
- These methods require surgery. It can be done through tiny incisions and you'll go home the same day. (Or if you have a C-section or need to have abdominal surgery for another reason, it can be done through that incision.)
- Female sterilization is more complicated and costs more than vasectomy (male sterilization).
- Procedures that only block the tubes have a higher failure rate than vasectomy.
POSSIBLE CONCERNS
There’s a small risk of problems related to surgery. This includes:
- Infection
- Bleeding
- Pain
- Injury to another organ or large blood vessel
- Failure to complete the procedure.