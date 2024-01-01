Sterilization (Women)

THE BASICS

What is it?

Sterilization for women is a procedure that removes or blocks both fallopian tubes. The fallopian tube is where fertilization usually occurs before an egg travels on to reach the uterus. This is a permanent form of birth control.

There are 4 ways to do the procedure:

  • Remove the tubes. This approach has the added advantage of decreasing risk for ovarian cancer, which may start in the fallopian tubes.
  • Cut the tubes in half, or cut out a section, then seal the ends.
  • Use electric current to block the tubes.
  • Close off the tubes from the outside using a clip or ring.

How well does it prevent pregnancy?

A very effective form of birth control — one of the lowest pregnancy rates of all birth control methods.

Less than 1 out of 100 women get pregnant in a year of use.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Removes or blocks the fallopian tubes so a fertilized egg can’t reach the uterus.

WHAT ARE SOME PRODUCT NAMES?

Filshie or Hulka clip, Falope or Yoon ring

PROS

  • Very effective. No need to think about birth control again. Failure rates are very low.
  • Sex can be spontaneous, with no worries about pregnancy.
  • Hormone-free.
  • Can have procedure right after having a baby. If you have a cesarean section (C-section), surgeon will use the incision used to deliver the baby.
  • If tubes are removed, this lowers risk for ovarian cancer and increases effectiveness.

CONS

  • Permanent. Must be sure you never want to have another child. Younger women are more likely to regret having the procedure than older women.
  • These methods require surgery. It can be done through tiny incisions and you'll go home the same day. (Or if you have a C-section or need to have abdominal surgery for another reason, it can be done through that incision.)
  • Female sterilization is more complicated and costs more than vasectomy (male sterilization).
  • Procedures that only block the tubes have a higher failure rate than vasectomy.

POSSIBLE CONCERNS

There’s a small risk of problems related to surgery. This includes:

  • Infection
  • Bleeding
  • Pain
  • Injury to another organ or large blood vessel
  • Failure to complete the procedure.
