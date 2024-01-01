THE BASICS

What is it?

Sterilization for women is a procedure that removes or blocks both fallopian tubes. The fallopian tube is where fertilization usually occurs before an egg travels on to reach the uterus. This is a permanent form of birth control.

There are 4 ways to do the procedure:

Remove the tubes. This approach has the added advantage of decreasing risk for ovarian cancer, which may start in the fallopian tubes.

Cut the tubes in half, or cut out a section, then seal the ends.

Use electric current to block the tubes.

Close off the tubes from the outside using a clip or ring.

How well does it prevent pregnancy?

A very effective form of birth control — one of the lowest pregnancy rates of all birth control methods.

Less than 1 out of 100 women get pregnant in a year of use.