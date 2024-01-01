THE BASICS

What is it?

The birth control implant is a slender rod of plastic that contains a form of the hormone progesterone. The implant is about the size of a matchstick. A doctor or nurse inserts it under the skin of your upper arm in an office procedure that only takes a few minutes.

An implant can prevent pregnancy for 4 years.

How well does it prevent pregnancy?

A very effective method of birth control — one of the lowest pregnancy rates of all birth control methods.

Less than 1 out of 100 women using Nexplanon get pregnant in a year of use.