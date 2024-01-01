Mobility and Independence_TEST

One-third of all adults over age 65 have mobility problems. Many of these people will end up having to move from their homes so they can get the care they need. But it doesn’t have to be this way. With Mobility and Independence, a report from Harvard Medical School, you’ll learn the best ways to stay active and mobile — the keys to being independent for life!

This Special Health Report explains how some health conditions can rob you of your mobility and gives you practical ways to fight back so you can stay strong and healthy. You’ll discover how you can stay active despite conditions like osteoarthritis, sore joints, or back pain. You’ll find exercises that help you strengthen and build muscle and bone and improve your balance, too.