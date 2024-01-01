Lose Weight and Keep It Off test
If you're confused about weight gain and have tried multiple diets and exercise plans with NO results… This is for you!
This newly revised and updated 57-page report gives you a sustainable, healthy, weight loss plan you can trust.
Save time, lower your stress, and have more fun on your journey towards your ideal weight. Feel confident knowing you're spending your time wisely and not wasting it on one-size-fits-all solutions.
- Every page sets you up for success. You’ll find foods, menus, and recipes filled with flavor and variety. And you’ll gain the know-how to outsmart the common obstacles that can derail your progress.
- Take the stress away from meal time. Discover the healthiest and most satisfying foods without counting calories . Get great options and simple, easy substitutions. You’ll also get helpful tips for dining out, and variety-filled menus and recipes for tempting meals at home.
- Feel confident in your body again. Reach your ideal weight and keep it. You’ll learn how to stay motivated and sidestep the pitfalls. You’ll get tips for reorganizing your kitchen… and you’ll read how to avoid temptation during holiday parties, simplify meal prep, and subdue those empty-calorie cravings.
- Get the naked truth on popular diets. Finally, an honest assessment of today’s plans, programs, and more. In the report, Harvard doctors share the facts about the leading diet programs and home-delivered meal plans. You’ll be briefed on the latest advances in bariatric surgery, how the new weight-loss medications compare, and more.
- Plus, you get proven tips and strategies to create your own plan, including the best tools for self-monitoring, a list of restaurant foods to avoid, and the smart way to snack. You also get expert advice on what – and how much – to eat. This includes seven tasty, nutritious, portion and calorie-controlled meals you can mix and match for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guaranteed to keep you satisfied, so you’ll never feel deprived.
Straightforward answers to your weight-loss questions:
- Does calorie-counting work?
- Is weight gain in your genes?
- Which medications cause the most weight gain?
- What are the essential ingredients of a healthy diet?
- Do diet soft drinks make me fat?
- What are the best ways to burn calories without active exercise?
- What’s the deal with popular diets like Keto, Paleo, Atkins?
- Do weight loss drugs and supplements work?
- Should I consider weight loss surgery?