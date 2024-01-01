Introduction to Yoga

Tone and strengthen your body while you lower blood pressure … ease back pain … reduce the risk of heart disease … and improve your memory with YOGA!

In today’s 24/7 world with shocking news bombarding us, electronic devices beeping for attention, and an inbox full of emails that seem to need an immediate reply, it’s no wonder stress levels are at an all-time high. In fact, research shows 90% of all doctor visits are linked to stress-related problems. Yoga can be a perfect remedy. It’s one form of exercise that helps relieve stress while improving strength, balance, flexibility, and overall health.

Yoga works across multiple systems in your body at one time to help:

Dramatically ease lower back pain and even alleviate arthritis pain

Lower the need for diabetes medications by as much as 40%

Rev up your immunity by raising levels of disease-fighting antioxidants in your body

Switch on genes that promote health — works even if you’re a beginner

Reduce depression, chronic pain, and even improve PTSD symptoms

Lower your risk of falling and help you regain your balance if you stumble

And you may even be able to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and fight age-related declines in memory through the meditation component of yoga. In fact, yoga does so much for your health that studies show people who do yoga use 43% fewer medical services, and they save anywhere from $640 to more than $25,000!

