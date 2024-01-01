Healthy Eating: A guide to the new nutrition
Tips for decoding nutrition labels
- Check the serving size. If you’re eating double the servings, you’re getting double the calories, fat, sodium, etc.
- Check the calories per serving. 40 is low; 100 is moderate; 400 is high.
- Limit your intake of sugar, saturated fat, and sodium.
- Make sure you’re getting enough fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals.
- An easy way to understand percent daily values (PDV): 5% is low and 20% or more is high.