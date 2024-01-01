Healing Shoulder Pain Test
Find the root cause → Ask the right questions → Start an effective treatment plan
You don’t have to let shoulder pain handcuff you. Shoulder pain is treatable and beatable. In this newly revised Special Health Report, Harvard doctors share the most effective ways to diagnose and treat common shoulder problems so you can relieve pain and get back to all the things you need and love to do.
Which doctor should you see?
A visit to your primary care doctor is always a good first step. But if you suspect a more severe injury — a fracture, tear, or another serious injury — visit an urgent care center, walk-in orthopedic clinic, or emergency room for immediate treatment.
What happens at the doctor’s office? What should your primary doctor be checking for? When is it time to see a specialist? And how do doctors diagnose shoulder pain?
Get all the answers to your questions in Harvard Medical School’s report, Healing Shoulder Pain!
The steps you can take right now for lasting shoulder pain relief!
The good news is, you can halt and heal shoulder pain like never before. Healing Shoulder Pain offers insight and instruction from outstanding orthopedic specialists from Harvard Medical School. In the report, you’ll discover a growing wealth of treatment options to end pain and sustain shoulder health.
Healing Shoulder Pain provides clear and specific direction. You’ll receive purposeful, and proven guidance. You’ll learn how to determine the source of your shoulder pain with targeted, appropriate strategies. You’ll discover...
...the tools and clues to open the road to relief.
Is it a rotator cuff tear? Bursitis? Tendinitis? A sprain or a strain? You’ll learn the distinguishing symptoms of 15 shoulder problems. You’ll understand today’s diagnostic tests and find how to work with your physician to initiate the best treatment plan.
...at-hand strategies to break the grip of shoulder pain.
You’ll learn practical, common-sense measures that can end the aches. You’ll read about a non-surgical alternative for small rotator cuff tears...a gentle therapy for shoulder impingement...an intervention for shoulder arthritis...and more.
...smart, safe choices in shoulder surgery.
The report explores 17 options and advances that can halt pain, hasten recovery, and restore fuller movement. You’ll find a new technique for arthritis pain...an outpatient procedure for frozen shoulder...and the latest arthroscopic alternatives to open surgery.
Included in this report is a complete workout, Exercises to prevent and relieve shoulder pain, including warm-ups, stretches, and strengthening exercises to improve your mobility. Get week-by-week instruction, equipment recommendations, and guidance on how to perform each exercise safely and effectively.
In Healing Shoulder Pain you’ll find...
- The biggest risk factor for a rotator cuff tear (Hint: it’s not sports!)
- A pain-relieving injection that avoids the risks of steroids
- Six questions to ask before selecting a shoulder surgeon
- A minimally invasive procedure for joint separation repair
- The unmentioned dangers of "popping" a shoulder back in
- The habit that makes you susceptible to shoulder impingement
- BONUS: A Complete Shoulder Workout: 12 anywhere exercises
- And more!