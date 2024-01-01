Healing Shoulder Pain Test

Find the root cause → Ask the right questions → Start an effective treatment plan

You don’t have to let shoulder pain handcuff you. Shoulder pain is treatable and beatable. In this newly revised Special Health Report, Harvard doctors share the most effective ways to diagnose and treat common shoulder problems so you can relieve pain and get back to all the things you need and love to do.

Which doctor should you see?

A visit to your primary care doctor is always a good first step. But if you suspect a more severe injury — a fracture, tear, or another serious injury — visit an urgent care center, walk-in orthopedic clinic, or emergency room for immediate treatment.

What happens at the doctor’s office? What should your primary doctor be checking for? When is it time to see a specialist? And how do doctors diagnose shoulder pain?

Get all the answers to your questions in Harvard Medical School’s report, Healing Shoulder Pain!

The steps you can take right now for lasting shoulder pain relief!

The good news is, you can halt and heal shoulder pain like never before. Healing Shoulder Pain offers insight and instruction from outstanding orthopedic specialists from Harvard Medical School. In the report, you’ll discover a growing wealth of treatment options to end pain and sustain shoulder health.