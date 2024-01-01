Healing Shoulder Pain
End the aches and aggravation of shoulder pain!
Be free from the pain of bursitis • tendinitis • rotator cuff injury • biceps tendon tears • shoulder instability • osteoarthritis • frozen shoulder • shoulder sprain • shoulder impingement • and more.
You don’t have to let shoulder pain handcuff you. Shoulder pain is treatable and beatable. Shoulder pain is pain you can do something about.
In this new Special Health Report, Harvard doctors share the most effective ways to relieve the pain of common shoulder problems and maintain the mobility and shoulder strength to do all the things you need and love to do.
The steps you can take right now for lasting shoulder pain relief!
The good news is, you can halt and heal shoulder pain as never before. Healing Shoulder Pain offers insight and instruction from America’s most outstanding orthopedic specialists. In the report, you’ll discover a growing wealth of treatment options to end pain and sustain shoulder health.
Healing Shoulder Pain provides clear and specific direction. You’ll receive purposeful, and proven guidance. You’ll learn how to determine and defeat the source of your shoulder pain with targeted, proportionate, and above all, appropriate strategies. You’ll discover...
...the tools and clues to open the road to relief.
...at-hand strategies to break the grip of shoulder pain.
...smart, safe choices in shoulder surgery.
