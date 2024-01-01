Confidential for Women Only!

NEW CHOICES in Medical Healing & At-Home Remedies

It’s no surprise that men and women are different. Our emotions are different. We think differently. Our bodies are different. So it stands to reason that the way we take care of mental, emotional and physical health is different, too.

That’s exactly why we’ve created Harvard Women’s Health Watch — the by-women, for women newsletter that speaks directly to YOUR concerns, revealing breakthrough new discoveries...new treatment options...new at-home remedies...new diagnostic techniques....and new health-protecting advice — all based on the latest clinical trials and research studies.

Simple action steps revealed

Subscribe today — without risk — and you’ll immediately get the facts and the expert, unbiased advice to help enhance and protect your health. For example...

Breast exams: Find out about the new digital breast screening that helps reduce the number of unnecessary and nerve-wracking callbacks for additional testing.

Find out about the new digital breast screening that helps reduce the number of unnecessary and nerve-wracking callbacks for additional testing. Osteoporosis: Learn why high doses of vitamin D supplements likely won’t help and could even harm your bones — plus the bone-building dosage experts recommend.

Learn why high doses of vitamin D supplements likely won’t help and could even harm your bones — plus the bone-building dosage experts recommend. Memory: See how intermittent fasting has been linked to improvements in memory and problem-solving as well as increased endurance.

See how intermittent fasting has been linked to improvements in memory and problem-solving as well as increased endurance. Depression: Discover the two underused noninvasive treatment options for those who haven’t responded to medication.

Discover the two underused noninvasive treatment options for those who haven’t responded to medication. Mood swings: Find out how to ease anxiety and depression caused by hormonal shifts.

Find out how to ease anxiety and depression caused by hormonal shifts. Skin problems: Get the straight scoop on the effectiveness of LED lights for wrinkles, dark spots, redness and other skin conditions.

Get the straight scoop on the effectiveness of LED lights for wrinkles, dark spots, redness and other skin conditions. And more! From heart health and diabetes to back pain, knee pain, thinning hair, mobility issues and more, Harvard Women’s Health Watch has you covered!

Questions asked, comforting answers shared by women doctors

In addition, personal women’s questions are answered by Harvard experts in every issue. You’ll discover straightforward answers to questions like these: Can alternative treatments help with painful fibroids? Are varicose veins a health risk? Is osteoarthritis reversible? Is bladder training really beneficial? Is it safe to microwave plastic? And more.

Armed with these instant answers, you’ll be able to make better health decisions and confidently take the smart steps that can help make a positive impact on your health and well-being!

EXTRA BONUS! Subscribe today and you’ll get FULL DETAILS about ALL this vital news and more!

Respond today to try a risk-free subscription to Harvard Women’s Health Watch!

When you do, you’ll also receive unlimited digital access to the Harvard Women’s Health Watch back issue library at no extra charge. That means you’ll be able to “catch up” on the recent news described here in AND stay up to date on the very latest advances in the months ahead!

Women’s health is one of the fastest growing areas in medicine. New developments from thousands of clinical trials and research studies are being released almost daily. For example...

Processed foods and saturated fats actually change your body chemistry and cause disease.

The single best regimen for maintaining bone strength

The best, fastest way to strengthen muscles and avoid falls.

New insights into how stress affects women’s hearts — and how to relieve it.

What it means for your health if you feel younger than your age.

How too much sugar may lead to anxiety symptoms

Why belly fat may be more dangerous for women than men

Every month, Harvard Women’s Health Watch puts you in touch with everything that’s happening right now in women’s health and medicine. You’ll find new prevention strategies to safeguard your health... new diagnostic techniques ... the latest medications and treatments that can help you live better.

From heart disease in women — with unique symptoms that are still overlooked — to breast cancer, diabetes, food and nutrition, skin care, urinary incontinence, exercise and strength training, to natural ways to relieve stress and the best ways to improve memory — Harvard Women’s Health Watch brings you health answers unique to women.

No wonder it is hailed as the number one source for unbiased, well-researched accurate women’s health information from the most-respected medical school in the world.

Every issue is filled with health advances you as a woman deserve to know, including:

Belly fat could nearly triple your risk for Alzheimer’s disease!

Lower your risk of breast cancer up to 62% with a little extra olive oil

Exercise actually behaves like medicine to improve thinking skills and brain health.

The most frightening fact about osteoporosis medications — has nothing to do with side effects.

Two signs when a change in heart rate can signify a problem

Harvard Women’s Health Watch is the perfect newsletter for women like you who want the most accurate, easy-to-understand health information available for women today.