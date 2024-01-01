Dental Health for Adults

Let them see you smile! Give your teeth and gums the care they need to stay—and look—their best!

This Guide from Harvard Medical School will show you how you can enjoy a lifetime of rewarding and renewed dental health!Sure we brush—most of the time. We even floss—when we remember. But after a brief glance in the mirror in the morning, we rarely think about our teeth or our gums much more—until something goes wrong.This instructive guide is designed to help adults prevent tooth and gum problems… address a problem effectively if and when it occurs… and assure that every glance in the mirror continues to make you smile.We expect our teeth to be there for every meal…for everything we eat and drink…from the sweet and sticky to the chewy and crunchy. For all your teeth face, they can stay sound and strong—with vigilant and timely care.In this, Harvard researchers share proven strategies and practical advances in oral care. You’ll see how to get the most out of at-home dental care. And you’ll be briefed on the techniques and tools that enable dentists to do so much more to preserve teeth and protect gums.You’ll read about treatments to reverse early tooth decay. You’ll discover ways to strengthen your defenses against weakened gums. You’ll find the best ways to replace damaged or missing teeth And you’ll see how break-throughs in cosmetic dentistry are restoring appearance and self-assurance.