Benefits of Probiotic Foods: Using good bacteria for better health

Harvard Doctors Reveal How Probiotics Can Supercharge Your Health

Everything you need to know about nature’s beneficial bacteria

Think all bacteria are bad for you? Think again! There’s a special type of bacteria called probiotics, which may give your health and wellbeing a major boost.

If you’ve never heard of probiotics—or if you have, but are looking for a deeper understanding—you’ll want to get Benefits of Probiotic Foods, from the expert physicians at Harvard Medical School. This information-packed guide shares all the latest findings on probiotics and how these helpful bacteria can supercharge your health. You’ll learn…

…how probiotics can improve your health and well-being. Scientists are finding that probiotics can be a powerful ally in the fight against a range of health challenges, including: allergies, arthritis, asthma, cancer, depression, heart disease, and gastrointestinal (GI) problems. And a recent study showed that probiotics can even help with weight loss! The guide goes over all of these benefits.

…how you can use probiotics to target specific health conditions. Thanks to Benefits of Probiotic Foods, you’ll understand how different probiotics treat different conditions. For example, L.acidophilus has been shown to boost healthy digestion and immune function, while B. longum blocks unfriendly bacteria and yeast. With the guide, you’ll know which probiotics are right for your health needs.

…probiotic-rich foods you can enjoy right away. Benefits of Probiotic Foods lets you know about foods rich in probiotics, such as yogurt, kombucha, tempeh, miso, and sauerkraut, and includes helpful serving suggestions.

…three meals chock-full of probiotics. With three easy-to-follow recipes, the guide makes it easy to create a tasty breakfast, lunch, and dinner full of health-boosting probiotics.

Benefits of Probiotic Foods offers so much more…the links between probiotics and women’s health, and the health of their babies …how probiotics may make exercise more effective and help you recover more quickly…how probiotics may positively influence mood and cognition…and other essential insights.

Now is the chance to learn the facts about probiotics and put these helpful bacteria to work for your health. Order Benefits of Probiotic Foods today!