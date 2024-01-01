Guide to Prostate Diseases
What Every Man Should Know About Preventing and Treating Prostate Problems
Prostate problems—prostate cancer, an enlarged prostate, or prostatitis--can be hard to diagnose and treat. That’s why every man should understand how to reduce the risk of prostate conditions and know how to advocate for the best treatment should they occur.
This newly updated guide brings you everything you need to know about prostate disease.
This Guide brings context and clarity to today’s options for diagnosing and treating prostate cancer, from screening and imaging techniques to medications and radiation to nerve-sparing surgery, hormonal therapy, and more. The Report also explores the prostate problem that keeps many men up at night—benign prostatic enlargement, or BPH. And it explains the best ways to ease the discomfort and pain of prostatitis—inflammation of the prostate gland—and keep it from coming back.
You’ll discover essential, evidence-baesd information, such as:
- Can I lower my prostate cancer risk? 4 factors you can’t change—and 5 you can!
- Is it really prostate cancer? 12 factors that can spike your PSA levels.
- The urine tests that can help accurately detect prostate high-grade cancer.
- An emerging technique to help men on active surveillance forgo repeat biopsies.
- The single most important determinant of surgical success.
- One surprising and simple step men can take that is linked to a 20% lower prostate cancer risk.
- The just as effective and safer therapy that may be the best option, especially for older men.
PLUS, you’ll learn about breakthroughs and advances that are providing unprecedented help and hope in trreating prostate diseases including...
- How men should prepare to assure the most accurate PSA measurement.
- A new and more precise radiation therapy for prostate cancer..
- A medication protocol for advanced metastatic prostate cancer.
- A 15-minute BPH treatment that restores normal urine flow while preserving sexual functioning.
- The inexpensive, low-dose therapy that eases prostatitis symptoms within weeks.
- A bone-erosion preventing drug that reduces risk of prostate cancer related spinal fractures by 50%
|Why this 2024-2025 Guide to Prostate Diseases is such a must-read for every man…
New and effective options for prevention, detection, and successful treatment of prostate cancer, BPH, prostatitis, and erectile dysfunction (ED) have not gotten the attention they deserve.
Dr. Mark Garnick, founding editor of the Guide to Prostate Diseases, shared: “Having been actively engaged in prostate cancer research and treatment for over four decades, I can say confidently that recent progress in the field has been nothing short of spectacular.”
This new edition is timely and empowering. In this guide Harvard experts share the progress and promise of today’s advances. The information in this report will help you address a prostate condition with greater knowledge and confidence to make you confident in being an active participant in your care.
Don't wait! Order your copy of the 2024-2025 Guide to Prostate Diseases today!
- Information on BPH and how to effectively treat it
- The most promising advances in diagnosing and relieving prostatitis
- Prostate cancer updates—with the latest findings about its causes, and a new way to evaluate your risk based on PSA results.
- The latest research on treatments for prostate cancer, including emerging combination therapies that may work for your unique situation.
- Preventing and treating erectile dysfunction and incontinence
- 125 pages with charts, illustrations, self-assessment questionnaires, and more.
- Access to more than 200 research studies and reports
- Plus, Special Bonus Section on Biomarkers and Genetic Testing