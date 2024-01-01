All About Gout
When a painful, debilitating gout attack strikes, you need help fast. And once you’ve had an attack, you want to be sure that it never happens again!
Written by the health experts at Harvard Medical School, this valuable guide reveals the medications and lifestyle steps you can take to help treat and prevent gout attacks. You’ll discover...
- The first-step treatment doctors recommend. Don’t put it off! For best results treatment should begin within 24 hours of flareup.
- Which NSAIDs—non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs—are effective for gout relief. Which NSAID is best for your age and health? See All About Gout for details.
- The risks and rewards of corticosteroids for gout pain relief.
- The long-term gout treatment to help prevent future attacks that helps dissolve the offending uric acid crystals so they can be flushed out of the body.
- The pros and cons of five gout-preventing medications—and how to help choose the one that’s best for you.
- The eating plan that helps control gout by lowering uric acid levels.
- Which foods to limit or avoid…the fruit that helps reduce gout attacks and offers pain relief…and the vitamin that may help lower levels of gout-causing uric acid.
In this Harvard Medical School Guide:
- What causes gout?
- Gout attack triggers
- Tests used to diagnose gout
- Disorders with similar symptoms
- Preventing future gout attacks
- Foods to limit or avoid, and other lifestyle changes