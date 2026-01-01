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High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
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Do gallstones always need treatment?
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Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
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Is MRI contrast dye safe?
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Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
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Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
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Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak
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Stay strong at any age with 4 basic exercises
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Don't count on daily aspirin to prevent colon cancer
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After ablation, exercise may lower atrial fibrillation recurrence
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