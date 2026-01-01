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Recent Articles
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How to protect your health in a power outage
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Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
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Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
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Scoliosis treatment: Can it help as you get older?
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Kinesio taping offers only modest relief for musculoskeletal disorders
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New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
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What factors speed up aging?
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The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
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Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
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Do gallstones always need treatment?
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