A Guide to Women's Health: Fifty and forward

We all know that men and women are different. But what many of us find so surprising is just how different we are when it comes to things like our health. By the time we reach age 50, hormone levels are changing and leaving us more susceptible to osteoporosis, heart disease, stroke, and more.

Getting the right tests and staying on top of the latest health research can mean finding and treating a problem while a cure is still possible or minimizing symptoms so you can stay active.