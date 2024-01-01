The Joint Pain Relief Workout
DON’T LET JOINT PAIN
keep you from enjoying life
There’s no need to let stiff, aching joints keep you from doing what you love. You can help control the pain, increase your flexibility and range of motion, and get amazing relief with the right exercises!
The Joint Pain Relief Workout is like physical therapy you can do at home.
This Special Health Report has everything you need, including:
|•
|47 targeted exercises designed specifically to strengthen and relieve pain in ankles, knees, hips, and shoulders
|•
|Photos of each exercise that show proper form
|•
|Full descriptions of positions and movements so you know you’re doing each move correctly
|•
|Helpful tips and techniques along with recommended numbers of repetitions and sets, tempo, and intensity
|•
|Tricks for making each move easier or harder, depending on your fitness level
Plus, you get these extras:
|•
|A quick-start walking plan
|•
|Mini-workout for wrists and elbows
|•
|Log and planning sheets to keep you motivated
Don’t miss out. Send for your copy today and save 30% off the $29 cover price! There’s no risk. Your satisfaction is 100% guaranteed.
This exercise is one of 12 simple moves you can do to strengthen your ankles and improve your balance. Get your copy of The Joint Pain Relief Workout and do the ankle workout to improve flexibility; stretch tight tendons, ligaments, and muscles; and improve “proprioception,” the sense that helps you keep your balance. Altogether, this short routine will help keep you steady on your feet.