If you have a transient ischemic attack, also called a TIA or mini-stroke, you may experience stroke symptoms that disappear. However, TIAs are no less dangerous than ischemic strokes — they have the same causes, which, if not treated, often lead to a full-blown stroke. As many as 20% of people who have a TIA will suffer a full-blown ischemic stroke within 90 days. The greatest risk is actually in the first week, which is why it’s so important to seek medical help promptly. Just because symptoms disappear does not mean the danger is over. In fact, a TIA should be considered a warning sign of an impending stroke and treated just as seriously. For more information, see page 4 of Stroke.