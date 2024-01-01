Stretching: 35 stretches to improve flexibility and reduce pain

For years, people assumed stretching was something only athletes needed to do before exercising or competing. But the reality is that doing simple stretches just two or three times a week can dramatically help anyone increase flexibility, improve balance, and relieve the pain caused by muscle and joint stiffness.

Stretching is a simple and safe way to help prevent life-changing falls that can threaten your independence.

You’ll get photos and instructions for how to do 35 stretches, including:

• 10 moves to improve flexibility and ease tight muscles • 9 stretches to ease an aching back • 8 ways to loosen up stiff, sore knees • The best stretches to improve posture and ease neck and shoulder pain • Tips to help you customize any routine to make it easier or more challenging • 5 stretches that target key leg and upper body muscles vital for walking, running, and reaching