Strength and Power Training for Older Adults
Look and feel your best with strength and power training!
With this Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School, you’ll learn the right way to strengthen your muscles and get back to the life you love.
Strength training isn’t just for 20-somethings getting ready for the beach. Keeping your muscles strong and healthy is important for older adults, too. With strong muscles, you can enjoy a high quality of life for years to come — swinging your golf club, playing with your grandchildren, taking a walk in the woods, or hitting the dance floor.
Strength and Power Training for Older Adults, a Special Health Report from the experts at Harvard Medical School, shows you the safest and most effective ways of strengthening your muscles — without spending a lot of time or money.
This information-packed report highlights the many benefits of stronger muscles, such as:
- better balance and stability, which reduces your chances of falling
- a healthier weight
- stronger bones and reduced bone loss
- improved blood sugar control
- lower cholesterol levels, reducing your chances of heart disease
- stronger back muscles, which prevent or reduce lower back pain
- reduced arthritis pain and greater joint mobility
- greater confidence and sense of well-being.
Strength and Power Training for Older Adults gives you everything you need to strengthen your muscles, safely and correctly, including:
- 19 fully illustrated strength and power exercises and two complete workouts that help you gradually improve your level of muscle fitness, with little or no equipment needed
- 10 illustrated stretching exercises, and two balance exercises, to go with your strength workouts.
- tips on what to ask your doctor before you start your exercise program.
- expert advice on how to avoid injury when working out.
- detailed answers to frequently asked questions about exercise.
- a workout calendar, so you can plan your exercises in advance.
Strong muscles let you enjoy life to the fullest. Take control of your health and order Strength and Power Training for Older Adults today!