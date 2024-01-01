Starting to Exercise
Exercise can do more for your health than medications!
Exercise. You know you should do it, but you get stuck trying to decide if you should join a gym, try a yoga class, or start lifting weights. Then somehow, despite your best intentions, you end up doing nothing.
You’re not alone. We all struggle with the same issue — how to get started! To get you off the couch, Harvard Medical School experts created Starting to Exercise.
This report brings you the easiest ways to get moving, including:
|A quick and easy cardio routine
|Strength training workouts that help you maintain or improve your ability to do everything from carrying groceries to climbing the stairs
|A balance routine to help reduce risk for falls
|3 walking workouts — including one that tones your upper body while you walk
|Stretches that help improve flexibility
|7 tips to make exercise easier if you have arthritis
|A special bonus section, "Keys to staying motivated," that will help you stick with your new exercise routine
|And more!
Photos and tips show you the right way to do each move and give you options to help you customize the move to your fitness level.
You’ll get lots of information on how exercise can improve your health, like:
|Why experts say you should NOT stretch before exercising
|How to tell the right pace for your exercise program
|Best ways to avoid injuries when you’re working out
|How to breathe properly when you exercise so you don’t raise your blood pressure to dangerous levels
Research shows that just a half-hour of moderately intense exercise a day can improve your health and extend your life.
