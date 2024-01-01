Skip to main content

Starting to Exercise

Harvard logo

Exercise can do more for your health than medications!

Exercise. You know you should do it, but you get stuck trying to decide if you should join a gym, try a yoga class, or start lifting weights. Then somehow, despite your best intentions, you end up doing nothing.

You’re not alone. We all struggle with the same issue — how to get started! To get you off the couch, Harvard Medical School experts created Starting to Exercise.

This report brings you the easiest ways to get moving, including:

A quick and easy cardio routine
Strength training workouts that help you maintain or improve your ability to do everything from carrying groceries to climbing the stairs
A balance routine to help reduce risk for falls
3 walking workouts — including one that tones your upper body while you walk
Stretches that help improve flexibility
7 tips to make exercise easier if you have arthritis
A special bonus section, "Keys to staying motivated," that will help you stick with your new exercise routine
And more!

Photos and tips show you the right way to do each move and give you options to help you customize the move to your fitness level.

You’ll get lots of information on how exercise can improve your health, like:

Why experts say you should NOT stretch before exercising
How to tell the right pace for your exercise program
Best ways to avoid injuries when you’re working out
How to breathe properly when you exercise so you don’t raise your blood pressure to dangerous levels

Research shows that just a half-hour of moderately intense exercise a day can improve your health and extend your life.

Don’t miss out.

Order NOW and Save!
Starting to Exercise: 10 easy workouts to help you get fit, firm, and flexible SAVE 30% OFF
the $29 cover price
+ Get FREE SHIPPING!

Your Special Health Report includes:

  • A cardio routine you can do in your own living room in just a few minutes
  • Strength training moves that target upper body, lower body, and total body
  • A balance workout that can reduce your risk for falls
  • Stretching routines — complete with yoga moves
  • Walking workouts with 3 different levels of difficulty
  • Post-workout stretches that improve your flexibility

There’s no risk. If you’re not completely thrilled with Starting to Exercise, simply return it for a full refund — no questions asked