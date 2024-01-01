Your skin is more than a simple covering — it’s actually your body’s largest organ. And just like your heart, lungs, and other organs, if you don’t take care of it, you can end up having problems.

In this Special Health Report, experts from Harvard Medical School show you how to prevent and treat 16 common skin conditions — including skin cancer. They reveal the truth about many of today’s anti-aging creams and lotions, review the top cosmetic procedures so you know what to expect and how effective they are, and even give you a ballpark cost for each one.

Your Skin Care and Repair report will show you: