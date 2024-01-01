Sensitive Gut Test
The Latest Natural and Medicinal Remedies for Common Digestive Problems
A mind-boggling 30 feet long when stretched out straight, your digestive tract transforms your meals, drinks and snacks into molecules that nourish your body.
But there are times when it doesn’t work as well as it should, causing pain, burning, bloating and other painful symptoms.
That’s when The Sensitive Gut: A Guide to Managing Common Gastrointestinal Disorders can come to your rescue.
Armed with this comprehensive Special Health Report, you’ll discover how to make changes in your lifestyle, find the right medications, and learn about other natural remedies and therapies to help bring you sweet relief from digestive problems. For example...
HEARTBURN
- Help stop the burn of heartburn: Discover the surprising foods, beverages, medications — even eating patterns — that can cause heartburn.
- Chewing gum remedy plus 12 more self-help strategies to relieve mild heartburn.
- Is it heartburn or a heart attack? Discover the key symptoms to be wary of.
- 5 drug therapies in the order in which doctors recommend or prescribe them for gastroesophageal reflux disease. (Antacids are #3)
- Beware of the painful complications of acid reflux. Serious problems can develop when GERD goes untreated or when treatment is ineffective.
DYSPEPSIA (“bad digestion”)
- Red flag symptoms that point to treatable dyspepsia — plus what else could it be if it’s not dyspepsia.
- Herbal dyspepsia remedies shown to successfully reduce fullness, bloating and gastrointestinal spasms.
- 14 lifestyle changes that help thwart the discomfort of dyspepsia.
Your Amazing Gut
Think of your digestive system gut as a perpetual food processor, constantly mixing, grinding, and transforming the meals, drinks, and snacks that you consume into biologically useful molecules.
In addition to remedies and preventative tips for addressing digest problems, Harvard’s Special Health Report gives you keen insight into how each part of your digestive system works. Clear illustrations give you an informative picture of what can go wrong and what can help bring you relief.
DIARRHEA
- When to call the doctor if your diarrhea doesn’t resolve on its own.
- Commonly used remedies that can backfire and prolong diarrheal illness.
- The common probiotic ingredient that can help shorten the duration of diarrhea.
IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME
- Is it IBS or food intolerance? What you must know.
- Why you may want to stop following the restrictive FODMAP diet that helps relieve IBS symptoms. The surprising answer can lead to a more well-rounded diet.
- How to manage IBS symptoms and help regain control over your life — from tracking down triggers to stress-relieving psychotherapy.
- Complementary therapies for IBS — herbal remedies, yoga, biofeedback, meditation, and more.
CONSTIPATION
- 9 causes of constipation that can be easily eliminated with simple lifestyle changes.
- 5 types of newer, safer, over-the-counter laxative formulations to relieve constipation.
- 9 ways to treat constipation — from nutritional supplements and laxatives to bowel training and prescription.
EXCESSIVE GAS
- 19 common food offenders that may cause gas.
- When you think it’s excess gas and it’s not — learn the difference between gas and bloating and distension.
- The supplement that absorbs and may reduce gassiness, particularly after a high carbohydrate meal.
- Burping triggers — and the surprising foods that are said to help.