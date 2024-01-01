Sensitive Gut Test

A mind-boggling 30 feet long when stretched out straight, your digestive tract transforms your meals, drinks and snacks into molecules that nourish your body.

But there are times when it doesn’t work as well as it should, causing pain, burning, bloating and other painful symptoms.

That’s when The Sensitive Gut: A Guide to Managing Common Gastrointestinal Disorders can come to your rescue.

Armed with this comprehensive Special Health Report, you’ll discover how to make changes in your lifestyle, find the right medications, and learn about other natural remedies and therapies to help bring you sweet relief from digestive problems. For example...

HEARTBURN

Help stop the burn of heartburn: Discover the surprising foods, beverages, medications — even eating patterns — that can cause heartburn.

Chewing gum remedy plus 12 more self-help strategies to relieve mild heartburn.

Is it heartburn or a heart attack? Discover the key symptoms to be wary of.

5 drug therapies in the order in which doctors recommend or prescribe them for gastroesophageal reflux disease. (Antacids are #3)

Beware of the painful complications of acid reflux. Serious problems can develop when GERD goes untreated or when treatment is ineffective.

DYSPEPSIA (“bad digestion”)