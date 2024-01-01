Skip to main content

Pain Relief

Order
Now and
SAVE
30% OFF
the $29
cover price!
Pain Relief
Harvard logo  

Harvard Medical School experts recommend

Natural and Alternative Pain Relief

In Pain Relief Without Drugs or Surgery, Harvard Medical School experts explain why more and more doctors are recommending mind-body therapies like tai chi, meditation, chiropractic, supplements, hypnosis therapy, and even yoga to help you get relief from dozens of painful conditions.

This enlightening report reveals:

The mindfulness exercise that helps you manage pain (it’s easy and works even if you don’t like doing it!)
How to find a “pain team” that uses conventional and alternative medicine to help you get relief
The topical treatment that works better than a prescription for treating shingles pain
The supplement that may help with osteoarthritis
6 ways to lose weight and take pain-producing pounds off your joints
Why therapeutic massage actually works better than 5 other treatments
 

You'll learn:

Mind-body secrets for “turning down the volume” on pain
The exercise that may lower your chance of getting shingles
Why tai chi may be the ideal exercise for battling fibromyalgia
The type of yoga that helps reduce back and neck pain
How cold laser therapy reduces swelling and may repair tissue in people with knee pain or plantar fasciitis
The best therapies for relieving migraines
And more!
 

2 simple steps that may help you relieve chronic pain

Mind-body techniques can help with pain management by helping you regain control over your pain response and by turning off the stress response that can worsen chronic pain. To elicit the relaxation response, a deep physiologic shift that is the opposite of the stress response, simply try these two steps.

Step 1: Choose a calming focus. Good examples are your breath, a sound (“Om”), a short prayer, a positive word (such as “relax” or “peace”), or a phrase (“breathing in calm, breathing out tension”). Repeat this aloud or silently as you inhale or exhale.

Step 2: Let go and relax. Don’t worry about how you’re doing. When you notice your mind wandering, simply take a deep breath or say to yourself “thinking, thinking,” and gently return to your focus.
   