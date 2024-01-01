Osteoporosis: A guide to prevention and treatment

Discover the best ways to keep your bones strong for life!

The statistics are shocking. An estimated 64 million Americans over age 50 are expected to have low bone density or osteoporosis by 2020. Osteoporosis often has no symptoms, but the fractures it causes can be life changing. In fact, 60% of people who break their hip never fully regain their previous level of functioning, often making them lose their independence.

Although bone loss is inevitable — osteoporosis is not!

Get Harvard Medical School’s Special Health Report — Osteoporosis — now to strengthen your bones and avoid debilitating fractures!