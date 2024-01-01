Knees and Hips: A troubleshooting guide to knee and hip pain
This Special Health Report covers dozens of problems that could be causing your pain, such as osteoarthritis, tendinopathy, bursitis, a muscle strain, a ruptured tendon, a torn meniscus, a labral tear, a broken hip, and more. You’ll find out how your knees and hips are constructed and learn about common injuries that can affect each joint — and the different types of pain they cause. You’ll see how familiarizing yourself with the various parts of your knees and hips will help you understand how injuries can happen and what the best treatments are.
- Aerobic exercises that are easy on the joints but will still help keep you in shape
- Why one of the best things you can do for your knees is drop pounds if you’re overweight
- 6 signs that your knee pain is caused by bursitis
- The types of exercises that can help improve joint function
- The over-the-counter drug that is best at reducing inflammation
- The best way to avoid osteoarthritis of the hip
Click. Clack. Pop! What your noisy joints are saying
When your knees or hips pop or grind, it may seem like all that noise is a sign of a big problem. However, if there’s no pain or swelling, the noises are not usually a sign of trouble. The sound you hear may be a tendon moving across your joint. Or you may have momentarily (and harmlessly) broken the seal of synovial fluid that fills the joint capsule. However, if you hear a noise at the time of an injury, or you hear a grating sound, you should see your doctor.