Did you know that even if your blood pressure is normal at age 55, you can still develop high blood pressure down the road? In fact, high blood pressure is so common in people over age 60 that doctors used to think that it was “normal.” But the reality is, no matter what your age, high blood pressure raises your risk for heart attack, stroke, and even dementia. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to get this silent killer under control.

out now... To get the most accurate reading, your doctor should measure your blood pressure twice, with a brief break in between. If the readings are different by 5 points or more, have it done a third time. For more ways to make sure your blood pressure reading is correct – including why you should have your pressure checked in both arms – see page 20 of Controlling Your Blood Pressure.

Controlling Your Blood Pressure reveals the best ways to prevent and treat high blood pressure and fight disease, including:

• 5 ways to lower your chances of ever getting high blood pressure • How to prevent plaque buildup in arteries — which can lead to high blood pressure — just by moving around more • The blood pressure number that could mean you’re 10 times more likely to have a stroke • How to lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease up to 59% • The blood test you should have if you’re taking a diuretic to control blood pressure • 8 over-the-counter medications that can cause high blood pressure