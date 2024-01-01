Healthy Eating for Type 2 Diabetes Test

Diabetes is a health crisis in America. Right now, nearly 10 percent of the U.S. population has diabetes and an estimated 84 million have prediabetes, a condition that if left untreated often leads to type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is a serious disease. Blood sugar levels above the normal range are actually toxic to your cells. Left untreated or even poorly controlled, diabetes can lead to heart disease, vision loss, kidney failure, stroke, loss of limbs and more. And the risk of diabetes increases with age. The good news is you can prevent, control and even put diabetes in remission with FOOD! To help you protect your health Harvard Medical School experts created Healthy Eating for Type 2 Diabetes. This comprehensive report is filled with the information you need to take control of your health. Order right now and learn: • How just 2 tablespoons of vinegar can lower blood sugar surges • Easy “rules of thumb” for portion control • The protein-rich foods that can help naturally control blood sugar. (And why you should eat the protein before you have the carbs). • Why diabetes puts you at greater risk for heart disease • How a handful of nuts or cheese up to 30 minutes before a meal helps prevent blood sugar spikes • The reason you may need a statin to control cholesterol if you already have diabetes • How losing even a little weight can help return blood sugar levels to normal and lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels at the same time • Why diets based only on the glycemic index may not be the best for managing blood sugar • And there’s so much more.

Here’s your FREE RECIPE for Pumpkin Muffins MAKES 12 SERVINGS (1 muffin per serving) 3 small ripe bananas (or 2 medium-large bananas)

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

2 egg whites

1 whole egg

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 cup nonfat dry milk

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1¾ cups oat bran

1½ teaspoons baking soda

2/3 cup raisins (3 ounces)

Cooking spray Preheat oven to 350° F. Puree bananas and pumpkin in blender or food processor. Add egg whites, whole egg, and applesauce, and puree until smooth. Add dry milk and pulse until blended. Add pumpkin pie spice to mixture and blend. In a separate bowl, combine flour, oat bran, baking soda, and raisins. Mix to combine. Add banana-pumpkin mixture to flour mixture and mix well. Spray a muffin pan with cooking spray and spoon mixture into cups, distributing batter evenly. Bake for 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted into muffin comes out clean.