Coping with Grief and Loss: A guide to healing

Grief and Loss
Practical wisdom and insightful advice from Harvard grief experts

Powerful Help for Overcoming Grief

Losing someone special is a devastating experience that can strike at any time. To help you cope with loss and navigate these difficult times, the experts at Harvard Medical School created Grief and Loss — a special report filled with expert advice and comforting tips.

Grief and Loss brings you important information from grief experts to help you:

Make grief more manageable by sticking with a simple daily schedule
Beautifully honor the memory of your loved one
Make the most of the time you have with a loved one who is dying
Uncover inner strength you may not know you have
Gain newfound appreciation for life’s pleasures
Answer three questions children have about death but may never ask aloud
Process grief in your own way
Ease anger and depression — these tips work as well as medications for some people
Start difficult conversations about your feelings
And more.
 

Grief and Loss brings you:

Important ways to cope with the many feelings you may experience
Help for handling holidays that can make you feel alone
Reassurance that no matter how permanent your grief may feel, it will change over time
Sleep tips that help you maintain your emotional balance
How to plan and prepare for a meaningful and affordable funeral ceremony
And so much more!
 

Please accept this mini-relaxation exercise with our compliments

When you have three minutes.

Dealing with grief and loss is extremely stressful. During this time it may help to take mini-relaxation breaks. If you have three minutes, try this: While seated, take a break to check your body for tension. Relax your facial muscles and allow your jaw to fall open slightly. Let your shoulders drop. Let your arms fall to your sides. Allow your hands to loosen so that there are spaces between your fingers. Uncross your legs or ankles. Feel your thighs sink into your chair, letting your legs fall comfortably apart. Feel your shins and calves become heavier and your feet grow roots into the floor. Now breathe in slowly. Breathe out slowly. Each time you exhale, try to relax even more.

Order now and get a Special Bonus Section at no extra cost

Included in this report is Life stages and losses, which walks you through how the grieving process affects people differently depending on age. You’ll learn how older people may actually have a less intense response to upsetting events, how connecting with others who have experienced a loss can help you heal, and specific ways to help cope with the loss of a child, spouse or parent.
   