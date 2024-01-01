Gentle Core Exercises: Start toning your abs, building your back muscles, and reclaiming core fitness today

One of the best things you can do for your health is to strengthen your core muscles.

Your core is more than just abdominal muscles; it includes the muscles in your back, sides, pelvis, and butt. They’re the muscles that allow you to reach, bend, and move freely.

What’s more, a strong core helps keep you steady on your feet. And that’s critical because it can help you stay independent by preventing debilitating falls.

How is your balance? Take this 10-second balance test right now:

Stand comfortably near a wall with your arms in any position you choose. Lift one foot an inch or two off the floor so that you are balancing on the other foot. If you can’t hold this position for more than 10 seconds, you’re at risk for a fall. See page 16 of Gentle Core Exercises for ways to increase your core strength and improve your balance.