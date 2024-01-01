Caregiver’s Handbook: A guide to caring for the ill, elderly, disabled ... and yourself
Provide the very best care for someone you love
At a moment's notice, you could end up joining the millions of Americans who are filling the role of caregiver for a loved one. Although caregiving is the ultimate act of love and commitment, it can also cause undeniable strain.
In the Caregiver’s Handbook, the experts at Harvard Medical School show you how to meet the needs of the person you love — whether you take it on yourself, share the responsibilities with family, or hire professional help — and still take care of yourself.
You’ll discover how to:
- Discuss issues with family members, peacefully and productively
- Decide if you need an elder care attorney
- Cut costs to ease financial burdens
- Help inactive people become more independent
- Get long-term care without putting your loved one in a nursing home
- Find a doctor that can improve your loved one’s chances of living independently — and even increase their quality of life
- And so much more!
Plus, you get a Special Section, “Care for the caregiver,” that reveals:
- The secrets to balancing work and caregiving — and how your employer can help
- The right way to lift and move loved ones with mobility problems — without hurting your back
- How to say “no” so you don’t end up “doing it all”
- 3 great ways to de-stress and unwind
- How to get others to help out and lighten your load