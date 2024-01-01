Caregiver’s Handbook: A guide to caring for the ill, elderly, disabled ... and yourself

At a moment's notice, you could end up joining the millions of Americans who are filling the role of caregiver for a loved one. Although caregiving is the ultimate act of love and commitment, it can also cause undeniable strain.

In the Caregiver’s Handbook, the experts at Harvard Medical School show you how to meet the needs of the person you love — whether you take it on yourself, share the responsibilities with family, or hire professional help — and still take care of yourself.

You’ll discover how to:

Discuss issues with family members, peacefully and productively

Decide if you need an elder care attorney

Cut costs to ease financial burdens

Help inactive people become more independent

Get long-term care without putting your loved one in a nursing home

Find a doctor that can improve your loved one’s chances of living independently — and even increase their quality of life

And so much more!

Plus, you get a Special Section, “Care for the caregiver,” that reveals: