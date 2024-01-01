Body Weight Exercises_TEST

For centuries, body-weight exercise — actions that move your body against the resistance of gravity — has been a mainstay exercise for athletes and soldiers helping build strength, endurance, balance, and flexibility.

Today, because they can be easily adapted to fit a wide range of needs and fitness levels, they’re the perfect form of exercise to help you look and feel younger ... prevent falls ... strengthen and protect your back, knees, hips ... fortify your stabilizing core muscles for better posture ... and more.

That’s what makes Harvard’s Body-Weight Exercise Special Report so helpful to you right now. Step-by-step, our health and fitness experts guide you to a healthier, younger body — even if you only have 15 minutes to spare. For example, you’ll discover: