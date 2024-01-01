A Guide to Men's Health Fifty and Forward_Test

Discover the smart, sensible steps that will enhance your well-being, recharge your energy, and help you enjoy the years to come.

You’ll find that by doing the “right things” with consistency and commitment, you can protect yourself against serious illness, postpone the signs of aging, and enjoy years of active living.

In this Special Health Report, you’ll learn the steps, strategies, and secrets that can help you defy age-related illnesses, stay physically and mentally fit, boost your sexual vitality, and add to your longevity.

What are the “right things”? In Men’s Health: Fifty and Forward, you’ll be introduced to 41 changes and choices that matter. Some you may know. Some will be new. All will be helpful.

You can sidestep the biggest threats to men over 50. You’ll find the “Super-6” steps that can protect against heart disease, the four foods that can reduce your risk of prostate cancer, and two keys to respiratory health.

You can look younger, feel stronger, and stay sharper. You'll discover ways to prevent joint and muscle pain, the best exercise regimen for flexibility, and five ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

You’ll enjoy life to the fullest with confidence and peace of mind. You’ll learn the most effective ways to overcome erectile dysfunction and an enlarged prostate. You’ll even learn which immunizations and screenings are worthwhile, how to reduce stress — and more.