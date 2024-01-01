Content solutions from start to finish
From content planning to medical review, we tailor programs to meet your exacting needs
Ranked #1 nationally for medical research, Harvard Medical School is respected by its peers and its name will be immediately recognized by your patients, clients, or employees.
Harvard Medical School has more than 11,000 faculty members dedicated to advancing health education. In addition to pioneering innovative research, Harvard doctors pursue their devotion to care with active practice in 15 clinical affiliates and research institutes.
This expertise and experience endows Harvard Health Publishing' health and wellness content solutions with authority. It is outreach that commands attention. Whether for patient education or employee empowerment, your corporate wellness partnership with Harvard Health will affirm your commitment to provide the most relevant and useful health content possible.
Our Content Services
Content/Account Services
We provide an expert team for each project, so your goals are supported by the reputation, resources, and research of Harvard Medical School. Strategic planning recommendations, custom curation, content optimization, and turnkey technical delivery services are standard.
Medical and Regulatory Review
If you create health content for patients and consumers, our expert clinicians, researchers, and editors can help you build trust with your audience by ensuring that your content is aligned with the best available medical evidence and is appropriate to your needs and goals.
HCP and Executive Education
For business executives and science leaders in health care, Harvard Medical School's Office of External Education provides custom programs with firsthand insights and knowledge into the science and practice of medicine to help navigate a complex health care landscape.