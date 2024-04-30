Recent Blog Articles
Oren Ganor, MD
Contributor
Dr. Oren Ganor is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in complex reconstructions, microsurgery, and gender-affirming surgeries. He is co-director of the Center for Gender Surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital, and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. He is also deeply invested in clinical research, and aspires to use research to improve the field of gender-confirming surgery, provide the highest quality of care to patients, and educate the next generation of healthcare providers in gender care.
Posts by Oren Ganor, MD
